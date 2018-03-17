Raptors' Nigel Hayes: Assigned to G-League
Hayes has been assigned to the G-League's Raptors 905 and will join the squad for Saturday's contest against the South Bay Lakers.
Hayes recently secured a second 10-day deal with the Raptors, though has played just six total minutes for the team. So, in an effort to get a look at him, he's been assigned to the G-League to play some minutes there. In 39 G-League games this season, the Wisconsin product has averaged 15.9 points (including 2.4 threes at 43.6 percent) and 6.5 rebounds in 35.3 minutes.
More News
-
Raptors' Nigel Hayes: Signing second 10-day contract with Raptors•
-
Raptors' Nigel Hayes: Assigned to G-League•
-
Raptors' Nigel Hayes: Won't be available Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Nigel Hayes: Signing 10-day deal with Raptors•
-
Nigel Hayes: Drops 35 points for Westchester•
-
Nigel Hayes: Drills seven treys for Westchester•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...