Hayes has been assigned to the G-League's Raptors 905 and will join the squad for Saturday's contest against the South Bay Lakers.

Hayes recently secured a second 10-day deal with the Raptors, though has played just six total minutes for the team. So, in an effort to get a look at him, he's been assigned to the G-League to play some minutes there. In 39 G-League games this season, the Wisconsin product has averaged 15.9 points (including 2.4 threes at 43.6 percent) and 6.5 rebounds in 35.3 minutes.