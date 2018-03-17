Hayes has been assigned to the G-League's Raptors 905 and will join the squad for Saturday's contest against the South Bay Lakers.

Hayes recently secured a second 10-day deal with the Raptors, though has played just six total minutes for the team. So, in an effort to get a look at him, he's been assigned to the G-League to play some minutes there. In 39 G-League games this season, the Wisconsin product has averaged 15.9 points (including 2.4 threes at 43.6 percent) and 6.5 rebounds in 35.3 minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories