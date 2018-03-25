Hayes was recalled from the G-League's Raptors 905 and will be joining Toronto for Sunday's game against the Clippers.

Hayes was with the Raptors 905 for two games, averaging 11.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per outing. He's unlikely to see much time on the court with Toronto unless injuries force him up the depth chart.

