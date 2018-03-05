Raptors' Nigel Hayes: Signing 10-day deal with Raptors
Hayes will sign a 10-day contract with the Raptors, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Save for a cup of coffee with the Lakers in January, Hayes has spent the duration of the season with the Westchester Knicks, where he holds averages of 16.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals in 35.6 minutes per game. The former Wisconsin standout is unlikely to make much of an impact for a deep Raptors team, but he'll provide forward depth while OG Anunoby nurses an ankle injury.
