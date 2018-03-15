Hayes will sign a second 10-day contract with the Raptors, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Hayes has seen just a combined 6 minutes of game-time for the Raptors over two games, so his signing is likely just to provide depth. He shouldn't be considered a viable fantasy option unless the Raptors are hit with a few injuries.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories