Raptors' Nigel Hayes: Signing second 10-day contract with Raptors
Hayes will sign a second 10-day contract with the Raptors, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Hayes has seen just a combined 6 minutes of game-time for the Raptors over two games, so his signing is likely just to provide depth. He shouldn't be considered a viable fantasy option unless the Raptors are hit with a few injuries.
More News
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...