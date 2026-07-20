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Raptors' Nimari Burnett: Leads team in scoring in SL

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Burnett logged 15 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and nine rebounds in 20 minutes during Sunday's 96-89 Summer League loss to the Nuggets.

Burnett put together a solid showing to close out Summer League, leading the team in scoring and grabbing nine boards. Across five appearances at Las Vegas Summer League, Burnett averaged 10.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 blocks in 22.4 minutes per contest. The undrafted guard will join the Raptors for training camp as he is signed to an Exhibit 10 deal.

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