Burnett logged 17 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks over 24 minutes during the Raptors' 129-125 preseason loss to the Pistons on Friday.

Burnett was moved into the starting lineup for Friday's preseason finale, and the undrafted free agent out of Michigan made the most of his expanded opportunity, with nine of his 17 points coming in the fourth quarter as the Raptors attempted a comeback. Burnett is unlikely to make Toronto's roster for the 2026-27 season, but he could stay with the organization as a member of the G League's Raptors 905.