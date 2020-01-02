Raptors' Norman Powell: 'A ways away' from return

Coach Nick Nurse suggested Thursday that while Powell (shoulder) has resumed on-court activity, the swingman is "a ways away" from playing in games, Paul Jones of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Until word surfaces that Powell has been able to complete a full-court, full-contact workout, his availability for game action shouldn't be considered imminent. Powell will remain sidelined for Thursday's tilt with the Heat, marking his eighth consecutive absence due to the dislocated left shoulder.