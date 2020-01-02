Raptors' Norman Powell: 'A ways away' from return
Coach Nick Nurse suggested Thursday that while Powell (shoulder) has resumed on-court activity, the swingman is "a ways away" from playing in games, Paul Jones of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Until word surfaces that Powell has been able to complete a full-court, full-contact workout, his availability for game action shouldn't be considered imminent. Powell will remain sidelined for Thursday's tilt with the Heat, marking his eighth consecutive absence due to the dislocated left shoulder.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...