Powell (quad) contributed 23 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four steals, two rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Magic.

After a two-game absence, Powell picked up right where he left off. He has now scored at least 20 points in five consecutive games while shooting 48.9 percent from the field in that span. While Fred VanVleet stole the show with his 54-point performance, Powell stepped up as the Raptors' No. 2 scorer and finished tied with Kyle Lowry for the most steals in Tuesday's win.