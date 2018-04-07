Raptors' Norman Powell: Adds two points in win

Powell added two points (1-1 FG), two rebounds and one steal during Friday's 92-73 blowout win over the Pacers.

Powell converted his only shot attempt Friday during his 14 minutes of action. The third-year guard out of California is averaging 5.5 points and 1.7 rebounds through 67 games played this season.

