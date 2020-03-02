Raptors' Norman Powell: Another 20 point effort Sunday

Powell tallied 24 points (9-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and one block in 40 minutes during Sunday's 133-118 loss to the Nuggets.

Powell has looked great since returning from injury, putting up back-to-back 20 point games. The Raptors are without a number of regular pieces which has certainly resulted in Powell being thrown straight into the fire. He is having a breakout season and even when the injured starters begin to return, Powell should have 12-team value.