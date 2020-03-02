Raptors' Norman Powell: Another 20 point effort Sunday
Powell tallied 24 points (9-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and one block in 40 minutes during Sunday's 133-118 loss to the Nuggets.
Powell has looked great since returning from injury, putting up back-to-back 20 point games. The Raptors are without a number of regular pieces which has certainly resulted in Powell being thrown straight into the fire. He is having a breakout season and even when the injured starters begin to return, Powell should have 12-team value.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...