Raptors' Norman Powell: Appears to have edge for starting role

Raptors head coach Dwane Casey hinted Tuesday that Powell may receive the starting nod at small forward in Thursday's season opener against the Bulls, Eric Koreen of The Athletic Toronto reports.

The Raptors aren't expected to reveal their lineup until game day, but for now, Powell seems to have the edge on the starting role after Casey heaped praise on C.J. Miles, Powell's chief competition, for his leadership skills on the second unit during the preseason. As the superior outside shooting threat of the two, Miles may prove to be a better fit as a scoring spark plug off the bench, whereas the long-armed Powell gives the top unit a defensive upgrade. Regardless of which player ultimately settles into a starting role, Powell and Miles' minutes counts could both be dictated based by matchups from game to game.