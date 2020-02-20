Play

Raptors' Norman Powell: At least a week away

Powell (finger) will be reevaluated in a week, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Powell will miss at least three more games as he continues to recover from a fractured left finger. Based on what the evaluation determines, there's a chance he could target Feb. 28's contest with the Hornets for a return, though a March return may ultimately prove to be more viable.

