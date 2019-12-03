Raptors' Norman Powell: Back to reserve role

Powell will come off the bench for Tuesday's tilt against the Raptors, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Kyle Lowry will make his return at point guard Tuesday, which will in turn move Fred VanVleet down to shooting guard and knock Powell back to the bench. The 26-year-old wing averaged 15.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.9 steals, and 2.2 triples across 31.0 minutes in 11 starts during Lowry's absence, but will presumably be in line for a slightly decreased workload going forward.