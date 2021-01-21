Powell managed seven points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt) in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 111-102 loss to the Heat.

Powell had a rough stretch to start the season, averaging 9.1 points on 30.5 percent shooting through the Raptors' first seven games. After that, prior to Wednesday's dud, he was averaging 15.5 points on 49.2 percent shooting -- almost identical to what he did last season. There's a good chance his rough night Wednesday was partially due to the Heat's defensive-minded approach. Fantasy managers shouldn't panic.