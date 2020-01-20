Raptors' Norman Powell: Buries six triples in win
Powell played 25 minutes in Monday's 122-117 win over the Hawks, finishing with 27 points (7-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two steals, one rebound and one assist.
Powell caught fire in the second half, knocking down all six of his three-pointers and scoring 25 of his team-high 27 points after the break. The 26-year-old has showed no signs of rust since returning from a shoulder injury earlier in the month, as Powell has reached the 20-point mark in each of his first five games back.
