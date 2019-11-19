Raptors' Norman Powell: Career-high six assists in win

Powell produced 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes during Monday's 132-96 win over the Hornets.

Powell pitched in a career high assist total, this after draining a career-best six treys in Saturday's loss to the Mavericks. While Kyle Lowry (thumb) is set to be re-evaluated this coming weekend and could potentially return in the near future, Powell and the Raptors will alternate between tough and not-so-tough defensive opponents over the next four games against the Magic (Wednesday), Hawks (Saturday), 76ers (next Monday) and Knicks (next Wednesday). For as long as Lowry remains sidelined, Powell will likely remain a somewhat steady option for many formats.