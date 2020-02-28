Raptors' Norman Powell: Cleared to play Friday

Powell (finger) will play Friday against the Hornets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Powell will make his return from a nine-game absence Friday. With Fred VanVleet (shoulder) sidelined, Powell could see extended run. When seeing over 30 minutes this season, he's averaged 21.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals.