Raptors' Norman Powell: Cleared to play Sunday

Powell (ankle) has been cleared to play in Sunday's matchup with the Thunder, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Powell has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but after an extended break for rest and rehabilitation, feels healthy enough to get back on the floor. He should slot back into a reserve role on the wing, likely battling Malcolm Miller for minutes as the backup to OG Anunoby at small forward.

