Raptors' Norman Powell: Collects 12 points Wednesday

Powell finished with 12 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one block across 20 minutes in Wednesday's 110-106 loss to the Pacers.

Powell shot 50 percent from three off the bench Wednesday night, an effort that certainly helped lift his team in the absence of Kawhi Leonard (rest). Powell can't be trusted to receive regular minutes, especially when Kawhi returns, but his hot stroke from three off the bench allows him to maintain his role of a bench scorer.