Powell had 23 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3PT, 8-9 FT), two rebounds, and two steals in Wednesday's double-overtime Game 6 win over Boston.

On a night when Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet struggled, Powell's 23 points were the second-most for any Raptor, behind only Kyle Lowry's game-high 33. Powell missed what would have been the game-winning three-pointer at the end of the first overtime period, but he scored eight of the Raptors' final 10 points, including a fastbreak layup-plus-the-foul with 39 seconds to play in double-overtime.