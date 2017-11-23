Raptors' Norman Powell: Coming off bench Wednesday

Powell will come off the bench Wednesday against the Knicks.

The Raptors confirmed earlier Wednesday that Powell would return from a four-game absence, and Toronto has now clarified that he'll be utilized in a reserve role. That means rookie OG Anunoby will make another start at small forward, and he'll be joined in the starting five by Jonas Valanciunas, Serge Ibaka, DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry.