Powell posted 36 points (14-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal during Wednesday's loss to Detroit.

Powell continued his impressive run lately and recored his second straight 30-point performance, as the guard highly benefited offensively with Fred VanVleet absent due to COVID-19 protocols. Since entering the starting lineup permanently on Jan. 22, Powell is averaging 22.3 points while shooting a fantastic 44.8 percent from three-point range entering Wednesday's outing. The UCLA product will look to keep things rolling when the Raptors travel to Boston on Thursday.