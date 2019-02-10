Raptors' Norman Powell: Continues to shine off bench

Powell put up 14 points (5-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists and one rebound in 16 minutes Saturday in the Raptors' 104-99 win over the Knicks.

The Raptors shipped out two of their depth wings in Delon Wright and C.J. Miles prior to Thursday's deadline, so Powell should have a fairly clear path to minutes in the teens the rest of the way. He's been riding high at the moment with double-digit scoring efforts in three straight games, but that production has come with few peripheral statistics. Powell is still a better fit in deeper formats that leagues with 14 teams or fewer.