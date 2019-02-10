Raptors' Norman Powell: Continues to shine off bench
Powell put up 14 points (5-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists and one rebound in 16 minutes Saturday in the Raptors' 104-99 win over the Knicks.
The Raptors shipped out two of their depth wings in Delon Wright and C.J. Miles prior to Thursday's deadline, so Powell should have a fairly clear path to minutes in the teens the rest of the way. He's been riding high at the moment with double-digit scoring efforts in three straight games, but that production has come with few peripheral statistics. Powell is still a better fit in deeper formats that leagues with 14 teams or fewer.
More News
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Collects 12 points Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 14 points in Saturday's win•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Sets season-high scoring mark•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Heads scoring effort•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Removed from report•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Out Friday•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...