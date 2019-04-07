Raptors' Norman Powell: Contributes 23 points off bench
Powell posted 23 points (7-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes in Sunday's 117-109 win over the Heat.
Powell could not miss Sunday, hitting four threes and collecting more points than he did minutes in the game. He could prove to be an offensive spark plug for the Raptors in the postseason, something they have often lacked off the bench in the past.
