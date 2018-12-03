Raptors' Norman Powell: Could be back within next two weeks
Coach Nick Nurse estimated Monday that Powell (shoulder) could be 7-to-10 days away from returning, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Powell has been on the shelf since Nov. 5 with a partially dislocated left shoulder, but he's progressing well and could be back in the mix sometime next week. The Raptors begin a four-game road swing next Tuesday in Los Angeles, however, so they may prefer to wait until the return home the following week -- and have consecutive days off -- to re-integrate Powell. Prior to the injury, Powell was averaging 16.3 minutes per game off the bench.
