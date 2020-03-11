Play

Raptors' Norman Powell: Could play Saturday

Coach Nick Nurse believes Powell (ankle) will be able to play Saturday against the Pistons, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Powell exited Monday's win over the Jazz after suffering the left ankle injury two minutes into the contest, but it appears to be a minor injury. The 26-year-old may not receive an official update until Friday when the Raptors release their official injury report, but he appears on track to play Saturday.

