Coach Nick Nurse intimated that he wants to get Powell "more run and get him going" during Thursday's Game 3 against the Celtics, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Powell played only 13 minutes during the 102-99 Game 2 loss, going 1-for-5 from the field. The Raptors have struggled offensively so far in the series, and Powell's scoring ability might be needed. In the first round against the Nets, Powell averaged 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.0 minutes.