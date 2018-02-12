Raptors' Norman Powell: Could see uptick in minutes

Powell started the third quarter Sunday in place of OG Anunoby (ankle), scoring two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) while addig two rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes off the bench during a 123-103 win over the Hornets.

It wasn't much of a fantasy line, but if Anunoby's injury proves to be serious, Powell is the most likely candidate to step into the starting lineup for the Raptors, as coach Dwane Casey will want to keep C.J. Miles in place as a long-range threat on the second unit. In 12 starts already this season, Powell is averaging only 8.3 points, 2.1 assists, 1.7 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 22.4 minutes, but he showed in 2016-17 that he's capable of better performances when he gets into a rhythm.