Raptors' Norman Powell: Diagnosed with dislocated shoulder
Powell suffered a partially dislocated left shoulder during Monday's game against Utah, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Powell was unable to return to the game after heading to the locker room with a shoulder injury. Although initial indications don't look promising, he'll be evaluated again Tuesday at which point more news on the severity of the issue will be revealed.
