Raptors' Norman Powell: Does very little in starting role
Powell contributed eight points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT, three rebounds, and three assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 124-109 loss to the Bucks.
Powell was inserted into the starting lineup with Kawhi Leonard (rest) on the sidelines but failed to do little to further his claim for more minutes moving forward. He finished with just eight points and very little else in what was a poor game for the Raptors as a whole. Powell has a regular place in the rotation but despite this, has very little value outside of deeper leagues.
