Raptors' Norman Powell: Doesn't practice Tuesday
Powell (thigh) was held out of Tuesday's practice, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Powell continues to be hampered by a bruised thigh. He was a limited participant in Monday's practice but after failing to take the court Tuesday, it seems likely that he won't play in Wednesday's preseason action against Brooklyn. Expect a final ruling on Powell's status prior to tipoff.
