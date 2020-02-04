Raptors' Norman Powell: Dons splint during practice

Powell was spotted at Tuesday's practice putting up one-handed shots while sporting a splint to protect the broken finger on his left hand, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

While it's encouraging that Powell is on the floor in some capacity only a few days after suffering the injury, his return to game action shouldn't be viewed as imminent until he takes part in full-contact, full-court work during practice. The Raptors continue to view Powell as out indefinitely.