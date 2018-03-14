Raptors' Norman Powell: Doubtful Thursday with sprained ankle
Powell is dealing with a left ankle sprain and is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Pacers.
Powell has started the last four games in place of the injured OG Anunoby (ankle), a stretch where he's averaged 7.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 23.3 minutes. However, he apparently sprained his ankle during a workout on Wednesday and will now undergo further evaluation over the coming few days. In the meantime, he's unlikely to play in Thursday's matchup with the Pacers, joining Anunoby on the bench. With both Powell and Anunoby set to be sidelined, Malcolm Miller and C.J. Miles stand to benefit the most on the wing.
