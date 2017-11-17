Raptors' Norman Powell: Doubtful to return Friday

Powell (hip) is considered doubtful to return for Friday's game against the Knicks.

A hip injury has already cost Powell two games, and the Raptors are not expecting to have him back as they seek their first three-game winning streak of the season. Assuming he sits again, OG Anunoby will likely make another start in his place, with C.J. Miles in line for increased minutes off the bench.

