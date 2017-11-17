Raptors' Norman Powell: Doubtful to return Friday
Powell (hip) is considered doubtful to return for Friday's game against the Knicks.
A hip injury has already cost Powell two games, and the Raptors are not expecting to have him back as they seek their first three-game winning streak of the season. Assuming he sits again, OG Anunoby will likely make another start in his place, with C.J. Miles in line for increased minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Will remain out Wednesday vs. Pelicans•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Sits out practice Monday, doubtful for Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Leaves Sunday's game with hip pointer•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 19 in Sunday's loss•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores team-high 14 in Wednesday's loss•
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...