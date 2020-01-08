Raptors' Norman Powell: Doubtful Wednesday
Powell (shoulder) is doubtful for Wednesday's matchup against the Hornets.
Powell, who has been out since Dec. 20, is expected to miss an 11th straight game Wednesday. His next opportunity to take the court arrives Sunday against the Spurs.
