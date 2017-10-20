Raptors' Norman Powell: Drops 15 points in Thursday's start
Powell provided 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes during Thursday's 117-101 win over the Bulls.
Powell won the starting small forward job and responded in quality fashion Thursday. He generally doesn't provide much other than scoring, somewhat limiting his fantasy value. That said, if he continues drilling threes at a high clip, he could be worth a pickup in categorical leagues that account for three-pointers made.
