Raptors' Norman Powell: Drops 18 points in victory

Powell ended with 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 t0, four rebounds and one steal in 299 minutes during Friday's 122-104 victory over the Pelicans.

Powell found his range during Friday's easy win and could find himself with a nice opportunity moving forward. Kyle Lowry (thumb) appears to have suffered a fractured thumb and is likely to miss at least a few games. Powell is a chance to move into the starting lineup alongside Fred VanVleet, and if that is the case, could be a player to consider in 12-team leagues.