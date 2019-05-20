Raptors' Norman Powell: Drops 19 points in Game 3 victory

Powell ended with 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 118-112 victory over Milwaukee.

Powell put in another strong offensive game Sunday, coming away with 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting. With Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, and Danny Green all struggling, it was Powell who provided some much-needed offense off the bench. That makes two nice outings for Powell who continues to push for more playing time. The Raptors will be hoping he can maintain his recent form heading into Game 4 as they look to level things up at 2-2.