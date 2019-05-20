Raptors' Norman Powell: Drops 19 points in Game 3 victory

Powell ended with 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 118-112 victory over Milwaukee.

Powell put in another strong offensive game Sunday, coming away with 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting. With Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, and Danny Green all struggling, it was Powell who provided some much-needed offense off the bench. That makes two nice outings for Powell who continues to push for more playing time. The Raptors will be hoping he can maintain his recent form heading into Game 4 as they look to level things up at 2-2.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...