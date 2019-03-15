Raptors' Norman Powell: Drops 20 off bench

Powell finished with 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 24 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Lakers on Thursday.

Powell had a great performance in Thursday's win, scoring the second-most points on his team behind Kawhi Leonard (25). Powell offers little outside of scoring, but his streaky point totals make him a good daily punt play.