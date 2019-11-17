Raptors' Norman Powell: Drops team-high 26 points in loss
Powell amassed 26 points (9-15 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 loss to Dallas.
Powell turned things around after his two-point effort on Wednesday, drilling six triples on his way to a team-high 26 points. Powell is locked in as the starter until Kyle Lowry (thumb) returns and is certainly capable of exploding on the offensive end. Unfortunately, on the nights his shot is not falling, Powell offers very little else from a statistical standpoint, meaning his value is going to be up-and-down despite the consistent role.
