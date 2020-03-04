Raptors' Norman Powell: Efficient shooting in win

Powell totaled 26 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's win over Phoenix.

Powell's been electric since returning from a nine-game absence due to a finger injury. In the three games since, he's totaled 72 points, while hitting 25-of-51 shots from the field. The 26-year-old's having a resurgent season and has contributed career-bests of 15.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 threes, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.0 minutes thus far.