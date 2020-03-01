Raptors' Norman Powell: Excels in return
Powell (finger) started and put up 22 points (8-19 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three assists and one rebound across 36 minutes Friday in the Raptors' 99-96 loss to the Hornets.
The Raptors didn't ease Powell back in from a nine-game absence due to a fractured finger, as he handled a heavy minutes load and served as a key scorer for a Raptors squad that was without three key rotation players in Fred VanVleet (shoulder), Serge Ibaka (knee) and Marc Gasol (hamstring). Both VanVleet and Ibaka could be back Sunday in Denver, but Powell should still something in the neighborhood of a 25-minute role as the Raptors' sixth man. He's a viable option in 12-team leagues for fantasy managers looking for help in points and three-pointers.
