Raptors' Norman Powell: Exits with thigh bruise

Powell will not return to Friday's exhibition game against Melbourne United due to a right thigh contusion, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Powell drew the start at small forward in place of Kawhi Leonard (rest), and provided 21 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, and three assists across 25 minutes before suffering the injury. It is hard to gauge the severity of the injury given the context of the game, as it is just preseason contest. Expect an update once the Raptors provide more clarity on the situation.