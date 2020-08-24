Powell compiled 29 points (9-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two steals, an assist and a blocked shot across 24 minutes in Sunday's 150-122 win over the Nets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Powell faced little resistance from the Nets as he deftly stroked in threes and slashed into the paint with relative ease. The Raptors came into the game with some question marks about how long their starters would stay on the floor. Powell and the rest of the bench contributed 100 of the team's 150 points. The 2019 champs are dialed in for the playoffs and will run their starters for 30-35 minutes. Barring a second-round blowout or injury, Powell will pop with short bursts of production but won't show up with totals like these. If his salary stays low, he could still provide some value in DFS formats.