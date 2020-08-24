Powell had 29 points (9-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two steals, an assist and a blocked shot across 24 minutes in Sunday's series-clinching win over the Nets.

Powell faced little resistance from the Nets as he deftly stroked in five threes and slashed into the paint with ease. The Raptors came into the game with some question marks about how long their starters would stay on the floor. Powell and the rest of the bench contributed 100 of the team's 150 points.