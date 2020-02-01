Raptors' Norman Powell: Fractures finger, out indefinitely
Powell has a fractured finger and is out indefinitely, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports. He suffered the injury to his fourth metacarpal against the Pistons on Friday
Powell has been playing well for the Raptors lately, averaging 17.5 points in 26.6 minutes across the past 11 games. It's unclear how long he'll be out for -- more information may arrive in the coming days -- but in his absence, Patrick McCaw is a strong candidate to see extra minutes, while Kyle Lowry may have to shoulder an even bigger offensive role in the backcourt.
