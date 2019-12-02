Raptors' Norman Powell: Garners four steals Sunday
Powell tallied 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four steals and three assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 130-120 victory over Utah.
Powell continued his impressive run, notching another 15 points to go with four steals. He has been a top-50 player over the past two weeks, however, seems destined for a bench role once Kyle Lowry (thumb) returns. While Powell is likely to lose a sizeable chunk of value, he has certainly played well enough to remain a central piece in the Raptors nightly rotation.
