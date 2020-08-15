Powell registered 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 23 minutes during Friday's win over the Nuggets.
Powell got the start at small forward and posted a strong effort on both ends of the court ,and that has been a trend for him all season long. Powell has started nine of Toronto's last 14 regular season games dating back to Feb. 28 and should have a sizable role -- either starting or off the bench -- for Toronto during the playoffs.
