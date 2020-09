Powell had 16 points (6-15 FG, 4-11 3PT) off the bench in Monday's Game 5 loss to Boston.

Powell was one of the only Raptors to offer much on the offensive end in Game 5, as Toronto fell behind early and was never able to claw its way back into the game. Powell's 16 points marked his highest scoring total of the series, and his most in any game since he went for 29 in Game 4 against the Nets.