Raptors' Norman Powell: Goes for 22 points in loss

Powell scored 22 points (7-11 FG, 5-7 3PT, 3-3 FT) in Thursday's preseason game against the Rockets.

Powell made another start in the backcourt alongside Fred VanVleet, though it's unclear which of those two will hold onto that spot once Kyle Lowry (thumb) is back in action. Thus far, Powell has acquitted himself well, hitting seven threes over the course of the Raptors' two exhibitions in China.